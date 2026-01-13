Rep. Neal Dunn will not seek another term in Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTXL) — Rep. Neal Dunn has decided to not seek re-election in Florida's Second Congressional District.

Dunn is wrapping up his service after "five meaningful terms.

He also said "the time has come to pass the torch to new conservative leaders."

Here is the full statement on his retirement:

“After much prayerful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided not to seek re-election to the United States House of Representatives. This will conclude my service after five meaningful terms representing the people of Florida’s Second Congressional District. As a physician, an Army surgeon, and veteran from a multi-generational military family, I brought my commitment to life, liberty, and conservative values to Washington. It has been my greatest honor to fight for lower taxes, our military and veterans, the unborn, healthcare innovation, and policies that empower Americans over bureaucracy and addressing threats from Communist China, Russia and others. The time has come to pass the torch to new conservative leaders, return home to Panama City, and spend more precious time with my family and our beloved grandchildren. I am deeply grateful for your trust, support, and prayers over these years. America remains the greatest nation on Earth, and with God’s blessing, our best days are ahead. Thank you, and God bless you all.”









