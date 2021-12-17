Rep. Lawson to attend wreath ceremony Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) is partnering with Wreaths Across America and the Tallahassee National Cemetery to honor Veterans buried at the Greenwood Cemetery in an inaugural wreath-laying ceremony, Friday at 3 p.m. at 1601 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303.

The goal for this partnership is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach younger generations the value of freedom. More than 130 wreaths will be placed on the tombstones of the Country’s fallen heroes.

“It is important that we honor the brave individuals who fought for our freedom,” Rep. Lawson said. “Many African American soldiers who fought in World War I, World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War are buried at the Greenwood cemetery. This wreath ceremony is only a small gesture of our appreciation.”