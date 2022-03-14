Watch
Rep. Lawson announces schools, libraries in Florida's U.S. District 5 received more than $2 million for internet access

Funding used to help connection gap for students
Posted at 4:42 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 16:44:29-04

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — A United States congressman from a north Florida district announced multiple schools and libraries received part of a multi-million-dollar funding initiative to improve internet access for students in the district.

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced Monday District 5 received $2,805,202.88 to date from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund Program.

The program was created via the American Rescue Plan which was enacted into law last year.

According to a news release provided by Lawson’s office, the ECF program helps schools and libraries confirm that students can connect to the internet at home.

The connectivity allows students to complete online-based homework at home.

The schools and libraries in Rep. Lawson’s District 5 that received funding from the FCC program include:

  • Americas Little Leaders: $12,000
  • Cornerstone Christian School: $31,747
  • Crossroad Academy: $152,176
  • Gadsden County School District: $1,762,683.06
  • Jefferson County Public Library: $18,000
  • Jefferson County School District: $62,420
  • Joshua Christian Academy: $125,160
  • Kipp Jacksonville District Office: $158,910
  • Leon County School District: $29,850
  • New Beginnings Christian Academy: $66,990
  • North Florida Educational Institute: $185,600
  • Potter’s House Christian Academy: $103,697.70
  • Robert F. Munroe Day School: $23,200
  • Seacoast Charter Academy, Inc.: $51,068.80
  • Waverly Academy: $21,700.32

The news release notes the ECF program has provided more than $224 million in total funding statewide.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

