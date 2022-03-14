Rep. Lawson announces schools, libraries in Florida's U.S. District 5 received more than $2 million for internet access

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — A United States congressman from a north Florida district announced multiple schools and libraries received part of a multi-million-dollar funding initiative to improve internet access for students in the district.

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced Monday District 5 received $2,805,202.88 to date from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund Program.

The program was created via the American Rescue Plan which was enacted into law last year.

According to a news release provided by Lawson’s office, the ECF program helps schools and libraries confirm that students can connect to the internet at home.

The connectivity allows students to complete online-based homework at home.

The schools and libraries in Rep. Lawson’s District 5 that received funding from the FCC program include:

Americas Little Leaders: $12,000



Cornerstone Christian School: $31,747



Crossroad Academy: $152,176



Gadsden County School District: $1,762,683.06



Jefferson County Public Library: $18,000



Jefferson County School District: $62,420



Joshua Christian Academy: $125,160



Kipp Jacksonville District Office: $158,910



Leon County School District: $29,850



New Beginnings Christian Academy: $66,990



North Florida Educational Institute: $185,600



Potter’s House Christian Academy: $103,697.70



Robert F. Munroe Day School: $23,200



Seacoast Charter Academy, Inc.: $51,068.80



Waverly Academy: $21,700.32

The news release notes the ECF program has provided more than $224 million in total funding statewide.