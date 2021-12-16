Rep. Lawson announces more than $3 million in funding for Tallahassee International Airport

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced Thursday that more than $12 million in federal funding will be allocated to airports in his district over the next five years under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The infrastructure law allows for the country to dedicate funding that boosts developments in transportation, utilities and broadband for Americans.

Tallahassee International Airport will receive $3.2 million for airport infrastructure development.

Jacksonville International Airport will receive $9.3 million toward revitalizing the airport infrastructure.

“The funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver new lucrative jobs for Floridians while making some necessary renovations to both airports,” Rep. Lawson said. “The U.S. built modern aviation and it is critical that we allocate funds to advance our aviation abilities and continue to attract visitors to this great state.”

The funding includes:

Jacksonville International Airport – $9,397,687

Tallahassee International Airport – $3,251,758

On Nov. 15, President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which included $15 billion in formula funding to help redevelop airports across the country.

Projects that qualify for funding include improvements to runways and taxiways, terminal development and noise prevention. The law also includes an additional $5 billion nationally for FAA towers and facilities funding, which the FAA will distribute among airports in need.