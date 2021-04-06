Watch
Rep. Alcee Hastings, Florida congressman and FAMU alum, dies

Photo by: Patrick Semansky/AP
U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Apr 06, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WTXL) — U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., a longtime congressman who represented South Florida for almost three decades, has died, Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard said Tuesday morning.

Hastings, who announced in January 2019 that he was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, was 84.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings," Bernard said during a moment of silence before the start of Tuesday's commission meeting. "Congressman Hastings was a dedicated public servant and leader. We are very thankful for his service and contributions to Palm Beach County and all of the residents of Palm Beach County and the 20th congressional district."

Hastings' district encompasses portions of Palm Beach and Broward counties. He was first elected to Congress in 1992.

