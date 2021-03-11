Rep. Al Lawson announces Community Project Funding application process

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced the process for applying to his office for Community Project Funding, formerly known as earmarks, for fiscal year 2022.
For a Community Project Funding request to be considered, eligible entities must submit an application by March 31 at 6 p.m. to Amber.Milenkevich@mail.house.gov.
Applications should consist of:
- Name of the recipient
- Address of the recipient
- Amount of the request
- Explanation of the request, including purpose, and a justification for why it is an appropriate use of taxpayer funds
- Evidence of community support
- Evidence the entity is a non-profit organization as described under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986
- Evidence the non-profit’s work is primarily focused on Florida’s 5th District.
- Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.
In addition, the House Appropriations Committee has set the below requirements:
- Members may submit no more than 10 requests.
- Only projects with demonstrated community support will be considered
- Funding is for fiscal year 2022 only
- Eligible recipients are state and local governments and non-profit organizations as described under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986
- Federal programs may require a state or local match for projects. The match will not be waived