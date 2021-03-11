Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rep. Al Lawson announces Community Project Funding application process

items.[0].image.alt
Photo source: ABC27
Photo source: ABC27
Al Lawson
Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 12:16:11-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced the process for applying to his office for Community Project Funding, formerly known as earmarks, for fiscal year 2022.

For a Community Project Funding request to be considered, eligible entities must submit an application by March 31 at 6 p.m. to Amber.Milenkevich@mail.house.gov.

Applications should consist of:

  • Name of the recipient
  • Address of the recipient
  • Amount of the request
  • Explanation of the request, including purpose, and a justification for why it is an appropriate use of taxpayer funds
  • Evidence of community support
  • Evidence the entity is a non-profit organization as described under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986
  • Evidence the non-profit’s work is primarily focused on Florida’s 5th District.
  • Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.

In addition, the House Appropriations Committee has set the below requirements:

  • Members may submit no more than 10 requests.
  • Only projects with demonstrated community support will be considered
  • Funding is for fiscal year 2022 only
  • Eligible recipients are state and local governments and non-profit organizations as described under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986
  • Federal programs may require a state or local match for projects. The match will not be waived
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project