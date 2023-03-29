Renovation ideas for old Jefferson high school gym

What was once filled with youth sports is now abandoned and has been declared a nuisance by the county.

The old Jefferson High School gymnasium hasn't been in use for over two decades. County Commissioners are now seeking guidance for fundraising efforts to gain ownership and redevelop the facility for public use.

"There's not a community center at all in all of Monticello and Jefferson County. There's not a community center, we don't have a YMCA, we don't have a Boys & Girls Club," said Gene Hall.

Jefferson County Commissioner Gene Hall used to attend the old Jefferson High school. The gymnasium hasn't been in use for over 20 years and has recently been condemned. Now, Hall is looking for ways to open the doors for people to use once again.

"Either helping us to renovate this structure or tear it down and build a whole brand new gym so we have indoor recreation for the young and young at heart," said Hall.

The building is still owned by the school board. Hall said the County Commission is looking to take over ownership to be able to turn it into a community space. This is something that CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend Kacy Dennis has been looking for.

"We're just trying to figure out a way to get Boys & Girls Club back in Jefferson County," said Dennis.

Dennis said the Boys & Girls Club used be in Jefferson County about 10 years ago, but had to scale back due to a lack of funding.

However, a newly renovated gymnasium and additional funding could help bring them back.

The building first opened in 1948 and has now been sitting like this for over 20 years. However Dennis tells me after renovations, it would take about $100,000 to get the doors back open to be a Boys & Girls Club.

Dennis said expanding their reach would benefit the kids in Jefferson County.

"To support the schools, support those kids, provide that much needed after school programming that we know in those hours kids get in a lot of trouble after school," said Dennis.

Natalie Vinder has lived in Monticello for 15 years and has heard many ideas for the space over the years, but thinks turning it into a Boys & Girls Club is a great idea.

"I think that would be a great resource for the local kids and especially with it being right next to the library," said Vinder.

She said the old gym, which is right next to the library she works at, has been an eyesore.

Vinder said whatever the space ends up being, she hopes it'll be a nice and safe space for everyone to use.

"I mean my hope is really that it gets to be beautiful and a community resource that's accessible for everybody," said Vinder.

Hall said the board plans to discuss entering an agreement with the school board at it's next meeting on April 6th.

Once they have ownership of the building, he said they'll look for funding and hold community forums to hear what people want the space to be.