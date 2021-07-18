Remembrance Project Tallahassee unveils new historical marker remembering lynching victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Remembrance Project Tallahassee unveiled a new historical marker at Cascades Park today.

It's in remembrance of four African American Men that were lynched in Tallahassee during the Jim Crow era.

Priscilla Hawkins, Director of Black History Alliance said she came out today to remember the men, while also connecting with hundreds of other community members who came out for today's dedication.

"I wanted to come out because I think it is so important that this city in particular where our state government sits knows there are people in this town who want things to be better," said Hawkins. "I am just enthralled by the project and the organizations that were a part of it."

Black History Alliance says they will now be adding the new marker to their Black History tours in Tallahassee.