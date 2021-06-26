Remembering dead and missing in Florida condo collapse

Share Facebook

Angelica Pulido looks at a makeshift memorial with photos of some of the missing people near the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Two men console each other on the beach near the site of the Champlain Towers South condo tower, Sunday, June 27, 2021. One hundred fifty-nine people were still unaccounted for two days after the building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

A young woman holds a rosary as she prays, late Saturday, June 26, 2021, during a prayer vigil for the victims and families of the Champlain Towers collapsed building in Surfside, Fla., at the nearby St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miami Beach, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for two days after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Leo Soto, who created this memorial with grocery stores donating flowers and candles, pauses in front of photos of some of the missing people that he put on a fence, near the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

People pray, late Saturday, June 26, 2021, during a prayer vigil for the victims and families of the Champlain Towers collapsed building in Surfside, Fla., at the nearby St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miami Beach, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for two days after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

This undated photo provided by Dawn Falco shows Linda March, who is still missing in the collapse of a partial building in Surfside, outside Miami. Falco, said she and March had been talking on the phone until just two hours before the building crumbled. March rented Penthouse 4, in Champlain Towers South, the heartbreaking image now seen around the world with a set of bunk beds and an office chair still intact, yet precariously close to where the rest of the building was sheared off. (Dawn Falco via AP) AP

