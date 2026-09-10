NEVER FORGET: 9/11 remembrance ceremonies and events around the Big Bend and South Georgia

Twenty-five years ago, the America that many knew would change forever.

Sept. 11, 2001, marked the first major attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor in 1941.

RELATED COVERAGE: Remembering 9/11

On that day, 2,983 men, women and children were killed after planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers, an attack at the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

The 9/11 Memorial website says organizers will hold their annual ceremony on Friday, where the names of those lost will be read aloud. They will also hold several moments of silence signifying each attack, as well as a moment of silence honoring those who passed following health effects due to the attacks.

Click here to watch this ceremony. It begins on Friday, Sept.11 at 8:40 a.m.

Big Bend:

Florida's Capital City 9/11 Memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. off Easterwood Drive. There will be a flyover and a moment of silence. All are welcome.

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office will be holding a remembrance ceremony on Friday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. in their parking lot. The community is invited to join.

South Georgia:

Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta will hold their annual ceremony on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse. The community is invited to attend.

The YMCA of Thomasville will hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Thomas County Jackets Nest Football Stadium on Sept. 11 from 5 a.m - 11 a.m. You must register for this event.

Cairo Fire Department's 5th Annual Stair Climb will be on Sept. 12 at West Thomas Stadium starting at 6 p.m. Registration is available.

***This list will be updated as more ceremonies or event details are released.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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