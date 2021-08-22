Relief coming to Taylor County families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mike Redmon was out of town when his Steinhatchee cabin was under 14 inches of water.

"Lot of cleaning," said Redmon. "We're going to have to replace some kitchen cabinets, some box springs."

Luckily Redmon's cabin only sustained minor damage through the weeks long flooding event, but some homes in the area are not as lucky.

Houses off of River Road in Steinhatchee, where multiple people had to evacuate with county provided boats, still have flooding issues. Some say they were only able to start walking to the road from their homes as early as Saturday morning.

For full-time residents who now need to start cleaning and gutting their homes, help is now arriving.

David Coggins with the Florida Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Ministry said they're planning on helping families clean debris out of their homes starting this week.

Coggins said they expect over 60 households to take advantage of the service, but are expecting to stay in the area for the next three weeks if necessary.

"They can't rebuild the home and get back in their home until all of that destruction is gone, and that's what we really try to do in the first few days," said Coggins.

Homeowners like Redmon won't be able to take advantage of the Baptist Disaster Relief because his home is part time, but said he's one of the luckier ones in his area.

"It's frustrating, but when you're living on the water it's not if, it's when you're going to get flooded," said Redmon.

For more information about damage assessment from Taylor County Emergency Management, click here.