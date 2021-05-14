REI Co-Op to open Tallahassee store in Spring 2022, looks to hire 50 people

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-Op announced Tuesday that they will be opening a new store in Tallahassee sometime in Spring 2022 and will be looking to hire about 50 people come wintertime.

According to a press release, the store will be located in Market Square at 1415 Timberlane Rd. and will be 22,000 square feet in size. No exact date other than Spring 2022 has been set yet.

The co-op will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, climbing, cycling, fitness, hiking, paddling and more. The store will also offer a full-service bike shop staffed by certified professionals to support those who love to adventure on two wheels.

“From our Jacksonville store that opened in 2013 to our newest Tampa location that welcomed its first customers this spring, we look forward continuing to foster the outdoor community in their year-round activities,” said Gail Kirkland, REI regional director for the South. “We’re here to serve both locals and visitors who are drawn to Florida’s climate and incredible natural places to be active.”

REI said as they approach the opening of the Tallahassee store, the co-op will support nonprofits in the local outdoor community.

As a member-owned co-op, REI shares annual profits with its members and invests in the local communities where they reside and recreate.

The co-op also added that the store will be hiring about 50 employees to support the store. To apply for jobs with REI Co-Op, you can do so by clicking here. To see the timeline for hiring employees you can click here.

The company said jobs should begin being listed in Winter 2021.