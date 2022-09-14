Registration opens Oct. 3 for Christmas assistance programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Local Toys For Tots Campaign is partnering with The Salvation Army of Tallahassee for the largest combined Christmas assistance program in the area.

The “Angel Tree” and “Toys for Tots” programs have served families in multiple counties for several years, to ensure that no child or senior citizen in need goes without gifts at Christmas.

Monday, Oct. 03, registration will begin for the combined program at The Salvation Army of Tallahassee, located at 2410 Allen Road.

The Angel Tree program is open to all residents of Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla counties. Applications are taken for children through age 12 and senior citizens aged 65 and older. Acceptance to the program is based on qualifying need.

To apply, visit The Salvation Army of Tallahassee weekdays from Oct. 3 and Oct. 14. Applications will be taken from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

For a full listing of registration days, hours, and dates, please visit www.salvationarmytallahassee.com. These dates are the only registration dates for Angel Tree and Toys for Tots for the combined counties. No registrations will be taken after October 16.

Each applicant must provide the following documentation in order to apply:

Valid Picture ID for ALL adults in the home.

Birth certificates (or proof of guardianship) for ALL children in the home.

Proof of Residency (lease agreement or mortgage statement with applicant’s name and address on it).

Proof of ALL income for the home (including cash assistance, food stamps, child support, SSI, etc.).

Proof of ALL expenses or bills that are paid (rent, utilities, phone, cable, car, insurance, daycare, etc.).

Clothing and shoe sizes for each person registered.

For each eligible person registered, please bring clothing and shoe sizes to registration.

Applications will not be taken without all the required documentation. No children may be brought to the application center.

“The Toys for Tots program will continue to collect toys from all our loyal donors, which will be distributed to children through the Angel Tree and other programs,” said Marc Dickieson, Coordinator of Toys for Tots.

“We anticipate seeing a higher need for assistance this year due to the ongoing financial stresses starting with the pandemic and continuing on through the current inflation,” said Captain JoAnn Frazier, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army of Tallahassee. “With the help of our donors and volunteers in the community, we can ‘rescue Christmas’ together.”

The Angel Tree program is entirely community based and supported. “Corporate Angel Tree” sites come together to meet the needs of those registered in the program.

Any business, office, church, or service group can serve these communities as a Corporate Angel Tree. Any group that would like to be a corporate sponsor can register with The Salvation Army at (850) 222-0304 or email at Adrianne.Kirkland@USS.SalvationArmy.org.

For more information on how you can help The Salvation Army in Tallahassee call (850) 222-0304. To volunteer in the Angel Tree program and be part of the “army behind the Army,” call Adrianne Kirkland at (850) 222-0304 ext. 105 or email at Adrianne.Kirkland@USS.SalvationArmy.org .

