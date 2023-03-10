Region experiencing power outages after severe weather

(WTXL) — Multiple counties in Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia are experiencing power outages after a line of severe storms moved through the region Friday afternoon.

FLORIDA

According to Tri-County Electric co-op, some customers in Jefferson and Madison counties are without power.

Duke Energy estimates just under 130 customers in Jefferson County are without power.

Talquin Electric Co-op, which services portions of Leon County, notes just over 2,700 customers in eastern part of the county are without power.

The city of Tallahassee estimates just over 1,800 customers are without power as of 4:24 p.m. Friday.

GEORGIA

In Grady County, the Grady EMC reported 21 customers are without power, while in Thomasville, 43 customers are without power.

In Mitchell County, the Mitchell EMC notes 161 customers are without power. The Colquitt Electric Membership reports some customers in Brooks and Lowndes counties are without power.