Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Regal Cinemas reopens at Governor's Square

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
The Regal Cinemas L.A. Live Stadium 14 is pictured, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Regal Cinemas
Posted at 1:12 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 13:12:07-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is reopening at Governor's Square and UA Cinema 90 Friday, May 21.

For the phased reopening of its movie theaters, Regal has implemented a number of health and safety measures as part of the CinemaSafe program. The measures include mandatory face masks (except when eating or drinking), auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50 percent, contactless ticket and concession payment options, and social distancing.

Regal shuttered its theaters across the country in October when studios delayed releasing many of their films because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information and a full list of Regal reopenings in Florida, visit regmovies.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project