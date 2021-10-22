Redemptive Love Farm asks for help for Trough-or-Treat event

MICCOSUKEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One local community farm is calling for your help.

It’s a place where you can get up close with animals.

Shannon Carroll runs and operates the Redemptive Love Farm with her husband and seven kids. It’s home to hundreds of animals and a lot of hard workers.

"This was a trashed dumping ground before we bought it so we redeemed this land so we can house 150 of our animals here and then we also take in about 150 rescue animals every year and re-home them," explained Carroll.

Walking down these paths, you'll find furry animals that are big, small, curious, friendly and hungry for attention.

"We just kinda saw a need in the community because there is not a farm rescue in Tallahassee and we're not a 501(c)(3) rescue, because we know farm animals so well they'll welcome to come here," said Caroll.

This community staple is asking for your help.

"Trough-or-Treat we turn our whole 12-acre farm into a one-way walking path where people can come and bring their kids its super family-friendly," said Carroll.

Trough-or-Treat is one of the farm's biggest events. Carroll said a lot of vendors pulled out this year. According to Carroll, it’s because some of the vendors are short-staffed.

"A lot of businesses have suffered from short staffing issues," added Carroll. "And a lot of our partners are sad that they can't come out this year."

The Redemptive Love Farm is asking for candy to hand out to children on Oct. 30. Decorations and volunteers are also welcome.

You can drop off supplies at the Redemptive Love Farm Parking Lot this Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or contact them on its Facebook page.