Red Snapper season returns to Florida during free fishing weekend

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WTXL) — Red Snapper season is back and fishermen are filling their boats with Red Snapper, and this season opener just so happens to fall on free fishing weekend in Florida.

With past seasons being around 30 days, Florida Fish and Wildlife says this is one of the longest red snapper seasons since the department started regulating the season.

"We've been able to improve data, and as we've done this, managing this in state and federal waters now, we're able to better predict whether we're going to make that quota or not," said spokesperson Amanda Nalley for Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Nalley said this year's quota for fishermen is 1.9 million pounds.

A fisherman ABC 27 has talked to told us the weather has been perfect for the season opener-- with everyone we talked to reaching their two-fish bag limit for the day.

John Hargan, an avid fisherman who plans on hitting the waters soon, said the extended season will have a positive impact on coastal fishing communities like St. Marks.

"It keeps us busy," said Hargan. "It keeps everyone employed."

Free fishing weekend only applies for saltwater fishing for this weekend, with freshwater happening next weekend.

For more information about license-free fishing days in Florida, you can click here.