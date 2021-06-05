Red Hills Small Farm Alliance to hold Tomato Festival Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Red Hills Small Farm Alliance is holding its first Tomato FEAST-ival since 2019 after COVID-19 forced the organization to hold last year's festival virtually.

Everyone is encouraged to come out to Goodwood Museum for live music and a celebration of tomatoes from all around the Big Bend.

CEO Cari Roth said this year's fundraiser will go towards advancing their farmer to community programs.

"There's a communication aspect of it," said Roth. "Farmer to farmer education, and then community education. One thing that we are working on is connecting people that are unable to get access to fresh food with our locally produced fresh food."

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids with the festival running from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Goodwood Museum in Tallahassee.