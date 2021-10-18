Red Hills Powersports looking to bounce back after Saturday fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Devastation at Red Hills Powersports.

Everything from motorcycles to ATV's all gone from a fire that started at Red Hills Powersports early Saturday morning.

"There's probably 150 to 200 bikes in there," said Co-Partner of Red Hills Powersports Mac Langston.

The store estimates thousands of dollars in damage and will have to cover the damaged customer bikes lost in the fire out of pocket.

Jane Mayo and her husband have been coming to Red Hills Powersports for years helping the business that has given back to the community for more than ten years.

"Everybody that's here, they do so much for the community. Poker runs, toy runs, it's all of those that they support."

They most recently volunteered to help fill a trailer with toys during Red Hills Powersports' annual toy drive for Toys for Tots.

"I just can't even imagine if they weren't here because they are such an intricate part in what we do," said Mayo.

Toys for Tots isn't the only organization Red Hills has helped. The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle club helps provide scholarships for high school seniors going to college.

The Saturday they were supposed to have their annual fish fry with Red Hills that helps benefit their programs was the day of the Red Hills fire.

The Buffalo Soldiers said they can't wait for the store to bounce back.

"We appreciate them so much," said Tony Wilkerson. "Even being here right now and seeing this building like this is very hard because they're like family. We can call them, and they'll be there at any time."

Red Hills Powersports said that although they currently don't have a storefront, they're still planning on holding their annual toy drive on the second weekend of December.