Red Hills Horse Trials to welcome back spectators in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Red Hills Horse International Horse Trials will be held March 11-13 in Elinor Klapp-Phipps Park in Tallahassee.

The equestrian competition, which has been held annually for more than 20 years, will welcome back spectators this year. The 2021 trials were held without spectators because of the pandemic.

“We missed our 20,000 visitors last year and look forward to welcoming them back this March,” said Jane Barron, co-organizer of Red Hills Horse Trials. “Red Hills is a fun, outdoor community event. You don’t need to know anything about horses to come out and enjoy a day with family and friends.”

Spectators of all ages are welcome. In addition to the competition, visitors can enjoy shopping, a food court, exhibits, and local and regional vendors of jewelry and art.

Red Hills serves as a qualifying competition for riders seeking berths on their respective countries’ Olympic and World Equestrian Games teams.

The three-day eventing competition is best described as an equestrian triathlon. Each horse and rider must complete three tests during the weekend: dressage, cross-country and show jumping. The horse and rider pair with the fewest penalty points after the three tests is the winner of the division.

Weekend Schedule:



Friday: Dressage

Saturday: Cross-Country

Stadium Jumping

Prices for the event are $40 for a three-day pass, $15 for a single-day pass; kids 12 and younger are free to attend. Click here to buy tickets.

Spectator parking is available at the park’s first entrance on Miller Landing Road. The city of Tallahassee Starmetro provides a complimentary shuttle service. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed and may not ride in the shuttles. Handicap parking is available.