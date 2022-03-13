Red Hills Horse Trials, Quincy Porchfest brings tourists to town

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the Red Hills Horse Trials underway in Tallahassee, spectators and competitors from across the country got to see what Florida's Capital City was all about. Competitor Alexandra Knowles and coach Natalia Neneman travelled to Tallahassee from Lexington Kentucky for the trials.

"This is a really homey feeling event, I like to come back, and I would say Natalia agrees, there's just a different level of support from the outside world," said Knowles. "We have done outside things, you know going to parks doing extra fun things with the nanny."

Like so many more, they spent money at local hotels, shops, and restaurants.

"Little Paris. Yeah. It was excellent," said Knowles.

According to co-founder Marvin Mayer, the economic impact of the Red Hills Horse Trials can reach as high as $5 million flowing back into the Tallahassee community.

Last year the show went on, but without an audience, all because of COVID-19.

Even with cold weather and rain this weekend, the return of the competition brought about 1,500 to 2,000 people in to see the competition.

"One of the reasons that the riders and the competition folks are so fond of Red Hills is because of the spectators," said Mayer.

Also bringing people in to the area, the Quincy Porchfest in Gadsden County.

Coming back in its second year after COVID shutdowns, musicians like Jerry Thigpen played for about 350 people from local front porches.

"I think it's great," said Thigpen. "These little festivals that they have, is really something to vitalize these small towns, and we of course want to be part of it."

And opening a door to exploring, and spending money in a place they maybe wouldn't think to visit otherwise.

While Porchfest is over, The Red Hills Horse Trials will continue on for tomorrow for their third and final day. Many competitors use the event to help qualify for the Summer Olympic Games.