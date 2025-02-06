Red Cross offering more financial assistance for homes damaged or destroyed by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance to Floridians who are still recovering from Hurricanes Helene or Milton.

Assistance will go to those whose homes suffered major damage or were destroyed by the hurricanes.

The Red Cross says it began to reach out to specific individuals whose primary residences were located within the disaster-affected areas. These individuals are eligible for this additional round of Red Cross financial assistance.

For those the Red Cross has contact information for, an invitation to enroll is being sent directly via email or text message from the American Red Cross.

The ARC says if you receive an invitation to complete an application for financial assistance you can complete the entire process virtually by clicking on the enrollment link in the email or text, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to enroll, confirm eligibility and receive financial assistance.

They said if you did not receive a message, but your home experienced major damage or was destroyed, please visitredcross.org/helenemiltonrelief [redcross.org] to check your eligibility for financial assistance and find locations where you can meet with a Red Cross volunteer to apply in person.

The American Red Cross is also reminding residents to be aware of scams or people posing as Red Cross representatives.

They say eligible residents will receive an invitation via email and text based on the contact information the Red Cross has for you.

If you’re unsure whether the Red Cross has reached out, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

