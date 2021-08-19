Red Cross helps Tallahassee families displaced in apartment fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Red Cross is helping several Tallahassee families displaced by a multi-unit apartment fire Thursday morning.

It happened on Kissimmee Street, off Wahnish Way just blocks away from FAMU.

Four apartments were destroyed and now 12 people, including several children have to find a new place to live.

One person - was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainsville for treatment.

We spoke to his brother, Jeffrey Diggs, who told us what happened.

"I noticed when he woke up, he turned on the water and was filling up a bucket," said Diggs. "Where he was sleeping at the sofa was on fire. I told him we need to get out of there because we couldn't put it out."

Diggs tells us his brother, has third-degree burns on his back.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance to help the families buy food, clothes and other items lost in the fire.

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis assessed damage at the complex Thursday afternoon.

"Thank you to the dedicated firefighters with the Tallahassee Fire Department for their quick response following the apartment fire that happened early this morning near the FAMU campus," Patronis said. "Their quick action, as well the response from the Tallahassee Police Department, no doubt saved lives. These dedicated first responders worked in coordination to evacuate individuals as quickly as possible. My fire investigators are currently on scene to begin forensic analysis to determine the cause of the fire. These dedicated men and women put themselves in harm’s way to keep our communities safe every day and I can’t thank them enough for their service. Please pray for the families who have been injured or displaced.”