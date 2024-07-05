Recycling for a cause: Thomasville Humane collects aluminum cans to aid animals

Thomasville Humane raises funds through a recycling program using aluminum cans.

The program supports essential expenses like food, microchips, and medical treatments for shelter animals.

Watch the video to learn more about how your simple act of recycling can make a big difference for our neighborhood pets.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

As we clean up after the holiday weekend, cans can pile up quickly.

I'm showing you how Thomasville Humane is using recycled cans to help more pets in our neighborhood.

Beer, soda, and energy drinks - just tons of aluminum cans fill our trash bins every year.

Thomasville Humane's "We Can Do It" recycling program has raised tens of thousands of dollars over the past 10 years.

After being out of commission for a few weeks-- it's back with a fresh makeover - ready to collect cans again!

"We have for a long time had two separate trash can just for the aluminum cans and when it gets full we bring it over here to donate it," said Tim Harrel.

Tim and Sonja Harrell have been donating their cans for a couple of years.

Harrell says recycling aluminum is worth the effort,

"We see people out here every single day dropping off their cans and making a big difference when they do so," said Pfaff.

Sydney Pfaff, Engagement Director at Thomasville Humane, says more people are showing up, especially after Fourth of July

"the goal is to fill it every single week which is specially for holidays like 4th of July or in graduation party season, that's easily attainable," Pfaff.

According to cmcrecycling.comThirty-two aluminum cans make one pound of aluminum scrap, which sells for around $0.50

Pfaff tells me they collect about 400 dollars a week depending on the price of aluminum that week - that's over 25,000 soda cans per week

"So if we do that 4 times a month that's about 1600 a month and if we keep that for the entire year that's just under 20,000 dollars that we can raise just by recycling," said Pfaff.

Pfaff says this money helps after dealing with the rising costs associated with running a rescue.

The money collected goes to the general donation box which Sydney tells me covers any urgent spending the pets might need like

Food, microchips and vital medical treatments.

They are also still dealing with the financial strain after splitting from Thomas County Animal Services. That partnership originally provided taxpayer dollars.

Without it, they rely on their general donation fund to keep the business afloat.

"It's really wherever we need it most and wherever we're short that month, we put it towards whatever funds we needs it the most," said Pfaff.

A simple change in your chore routine can mean a lot for our neighborhood animals. Don't throw away your cans, bring them to Thomasville Humane's can trailer which is available 24/7.