Recognizing trailblazers in our community: Elizabeth Ricci

During the month of March, ABC 27 is teaming up with The Oasis Center for Women and Girls to recognize trailblazers in our community. It's all part of Women's History month, highlighting the women and girls truly making a difference in Tallahassee and beyond.

According to The Oasis Center for Women and Girls, trailblazers are women and girls who are smashing barriers and shattering glass ceilings, making it possible for other girls and women to leave their mark.

In all The Oasis Center for Women and Girls honored seven people at this year's Trailblazers Luncheon at the AC Marriott in Tallahassee.

Legacy Award

Althamese Barnes

Trailblazers

Jan Auger

Loranne Ausley

Argatha Gilmore

Elizabeth Ricci

Unsung Shero

Barbara Boone

Girls Can Do Anything

Kaylin Jean Louis