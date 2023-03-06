Watch Now
Recognizing trailblazers in our community: Elizabeth Ricci

Highlighting the 2023 Oasis Center for Women & Girls Trailblazer winners
During the month of March, ABC 27 is recognizing trail blazers in the community who are making history, or "HERstory".
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 12:39:22-05

During the month of March, ABC 27 is teaming up with The Oasis Center for Women and Girls to recognize trailblazers in our community. It's all part of Women's History month, highlighting the women and girls truly making a difference in Tallahassee and beyond.

According to The Oasis Center for Women and Girls, trailblazers are women and girls who are smashing barriers and shattering glass ceilings, making it possible for other girls and women to leave their mark.

In all The Oasis Center for Women and Girls honored seven people at this year's Trailblazers Luncheon at the AC Marriott in Tallahassee.

Legacy Award
Althamese Barnes

Trailblazers
Jan Auger
Loranne Ausley
Argatha Gilmore
Elizabeth Ricci

Unsung Shero
Barbara Boone

Girls Can Do Anything
Kaylin Jean Louis

