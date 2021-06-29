Watch
Recently married lawyer and husband missing in collapse

Gerald Herbert/AP
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jun 29, 2021
SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTXL) — Authorities say the remains of 11 people have been found after the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium building in Florida.

The Associated Press has been reporting brief descriptions of the dead and the missing.

Monday night, Miami-Dade police released the names and ages of three men who died in the collapse:

Marcus Joseph Guara, Michael David Altman and Frankie Kleiman.

Among the 150 others who remain missing as rescuers search through the rubble are a young couple who got married five months ago and moved into the building earlier this year.

