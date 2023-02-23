Real Time Crime Center prepares to open February 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the old saying goes, two heads are better than one. And in the case of the Real Time Crime Center five agencies are better than one.

The new center brings together the Leon County Sheriff's Office, the Tallahassee Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, FSU police, and the FSU criminology department.

"To collaboratively work together and go into this Real Time Crime Center and listen to what is coming through the radio, what information we have, combine all of our resources together and give that information out immediately to officers who are responding to calls," Deputy Chief Jason Laursen explained.

Tallahassee Police Department Deputy Chief Jason Laursen says the center will be staffed 24/7 starting February 25th. He says the people at the center will use all the tools available from each agency to investigate a crime when it happens.

"This will allow someone who is seated at a computer to have multiple accesses to different technologies to read those notes and to basically be on scene virtually. They're going to be able to look at camera systems, license plate readers, those types of things and provide that information to officers as they're responding," said Deputy Chief Laursen.

The Real Time Crime Center will be staffed with at least 4 people from TPD, 6 from Leon County Sheriff's office, and 3 from FSU PD.

Deputy Chief Laursen says having a third party person looking at information coming in from a scene can help solve crimes faster.

"They can provide that information to officers and during their shift they're able to look at cameras in the area, look at traffic cameras and find that black sedan that was leaving the scene and get a tag from that," said Deputy Chief Laursen.

Give that information to the officer, the officer can follow up on it see who it is and actually make the arrest. Instead of talking with investigators and then a day or two later getting warrants, it can happen that same night."

Solving crimes faster, to make the city safer.

The Real Time Crime Center is located in the Sliger building in Innovation Park. It will officially open February 25th at 10 a.m. and be staffed 24/7.