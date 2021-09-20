Reading Scholarship applications now open for Leon County Schools students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Step Up for Students is now accepting Reading Scholarship applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

Did your child score below a Level 3 on the 2020-2021 English/Language Arts Florida Standards Assessment? If so, the Reading Scholarship can help.

Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please visit https://www.stepupforstudents.org/ or the Leon County Schools website at https://www.leonschools.net/domain/8629.

If you have additional questions, please contact Step up for Students by phone at 877- 735-7837 or by emailing reading@sufs.org.

To assist your child at home, below are some helpful literacy tips for families:

1. Model good reading habits by reading to or alongside your child; parents set the stage for children to become better readers. Modeling a love for reading is one very important trait you can share with your children.

2. Encourage your child to read new and challenging books, articles, and magazines.

3. Establish a daily reading routine.

4. Encourage reading, writing, and discussions among family members.

5. Be positive when talking with your child about their reading ability and skills.

6. The love of reading begins at home. Create a “home library” for your family to access.

7. Limit TV/tablet viewing by setting limits on the amount of daily screen time.

8. Play word games with your child.

9. Expose children to different kinds of books such as novels, biographies, and informational content. Books about our universe or various species are interesting and engaging for young learners.

10. Visit your local public library and help your child get a library card of their very own.

11. Take books in the car to read, rather than viewing electronic screens the entire trip.

12. Create a “reading nook” in your home where your child can read.

13. Comment on new words your child hears on the radio or TV.

14. Read the back of a cereal box at breakfast.

15. Select a “word of the day” to add to your child’s ever-growing vocabulary.

16. Set aside additional reading time or add extra bedtime storytime as a reward for good behavior.

17. Turn on the subtitles when watching a movie. Children will be able to match the words with the text.

18. Bake something- when following a recipe, children are not only practicing reading skills, they are learning how to follow directions and work toward a goal.