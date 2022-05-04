Rasmussen to step down from Leon County School Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In a special message posted to the Leon County Schools website, DeeDee Rasmussen announced she will be stepping down from the Leon County School board.

Rasmussen, who was first elected in 2008, said she will be stepping down to "focus on her health, family, and take time to recharge."

“I just think it’s time. For one thing – over my entire career in government, I believe I have contributed the most by being able to negotiate compromise. I’ve been a moderate voice, trying to carefully weigh the pros and cons, taking the high road without publicly admonishing others. Maybe my approach is going to be out of style for the time being, until (hopefully) the political pendulum swings back toward the middle at some point. Meanwhile, I want to do this in the most responsible way possible – meaning, I need to vacate the seat in time to let the voters of District 4 choose their next representative on the School Board,” Rasmussen said.

The message stated that Rasmussen has had some moderate health concerns over the past few months and, although not life-threatening, she decided to end her career in elected public service before the 2022 election instead of waiting until 2024.

Mark Earley, Leon County Supervisor of Elections, confirmed in the statement that Rasmussen's resignation must be effective no later the the week of "candidate qualifying" in mid-June to allow time for his office to put qualified candidates' names on the 2022 ballot and meet vote by mail deadlines.

