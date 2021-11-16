Rally for Medical Freedom held at Capitol, supports special legislative session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Christopher Helenal used to work at a hospital in Jacksonville as an occupational therapist.

Spending the last year and a half helping COVID-19 patients, Helenal made a choice not to take the vaccine, and now says, he's being punished for it.

"Somebody's got to stand up, and if it's not us, who will," asked Helenal.

Helenal was one of the hundreds of people gathering at the state capitol Monday to rally for medical freedom and to support the special legislative session that's set on minimizing vaccine mandates.

Rev. R.B. Holmes heads the vaccination task force here in Tallahassee.

"I think that we outta listen to the physicians and the scientists," said Rev. Holmes.

He says although medical freedom rally's and the legislative session wants to limit vaccine mandates, they need to continue educating adults about the importance of vaccines to make the largest impact possible, but supports everyone's right to make their own health decisions.

"People have the right to articulate their beliefs but I believe the vaccines are safe and save lives," said Rev. Holmes.