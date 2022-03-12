Rain is not stopping some events from happening around the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While many across the Big Bend are preparing for the storms, several community events will go on, rain or shine.

ABC 27 checked on 12 events happening across the Big Bend and only one was canceled.

Everyone else said they're fully prepared for the weather.

"You know unless you think you're going to melt, I don't think getting a little wet is better," Lori Elliott said.

Elliott is the Volunteer Communication Chair for the Red Hills Horse Trials in Tallahassee.

She said 200 riders and horses have been preparing for this event.

This year they're welcoming spectators back now that the pandemic is winding down.

"And I'll tell you who is not the least intimidated or upset by the weather and that's the horses," Elliott said.

Elliott said they'll be monitoring the weather overnight and once it's safe the trials will continue.

The rain won't stop Tallahassee Harley Davidson from having their car and bike show either.

However, Vice President of Discover Sopchoppy, Nancy Paul canceled this weekend's community market day event.

"I think we did the smart thing," Paul said.

Paul said the weather isn't safe for vendors or people attending.

"The parking is soaking wet. So the vendors would have to be setting up on the grass and on the ground which would be just saturated," Paul said.

But with cooler weather on the way, events that do go on should be a good time.

"It's a great day and the nice thing it's not to hot out here," Elliott said.

As thousands of people try to make the most of this weekend, despite the weather.