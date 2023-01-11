Railroad Square offering food hub for startup food businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new attraction is coming to the capital city, a food hall in railroad square.

This is the last phase of a multi-stage project known as the Art Garden. Taking what was once a multipurpose space and transforming it into a community gathering spot. The food and beverage hub will be targeted for startup food businesses. The idea is to create a space for daily destination to attract more people to the locally owned businesses in the area.

“I’m so excited about the completion of this project because this will really finish our town square. The intent is for there to be a first Friday feeling every day of the week,” said Adam Kaye.

The food hall will open sometime next month.

