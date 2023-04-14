Railroad Square: 'Latin-Fusion Concept' restaurant to replace Craft House

A new restaurant featuring diverse Latin-fusion cuisine and an Art Deco Miami vibe is set to replace the Railroad Square Craft House this summer, according to Railroad Square.

The incoming restaurant "Itz Smackin'" is set to open later in the summer and will also feature an elaborate cocktail menu and creation of certain beverages, involving an engaging show such as pyrotechnics, Railroad Square announced in a statement.

Itz Smackin' was developed by Miami natives German Zelaya, a managing partner of the local Crafty Crabs restaurants, and Dominique Zito. Zito expressed that after living in Tallahassee for eight years, they can definitely say there is a lack of diversity of Latin cuisine in the city.

“There are so many other Latin foods and flavors — including some amazing, culturally-immersive foodie experiences — that we can’t wait to make available in Tallahassee," said Zito.

According to Railroad Square, the menu is set to feature culinary staples from different Latin American countries such as Pan con Bistec from Cuba, Lomo Saltado from Peru and Parrilla from Argentina, which is a grilled platter of steak, chicken and salmon with yucca, guacamole and plantains.

Will and Hannah William, Zelaya and Zito's business partners of Itz Smackin', believes the new restaurant will fit in well with the Art District's community.

“Not only is this a crew of true culinary artists, but they will bring diverse food options that will complement the types of food offered at the upcoming food hall," said Adam Kaye, co-owner of Railroad Square. "We always strive to make sure there is ‘something or everyone’ at Railroad Square.”

Justin Spells, CEO of Railroad Square Craft House, will hand over the keys June 1. Spells expressed that she looks forward to her next ventures and adventures, which is set to begin with a summer of road tripping with her 10-year-old son Carter.

“While I am so proud of the community we’ve built here,” Spells said, “nothing is going to be more fulfilling than spending more time with my son."

The Craft House will remain open until June.

To learn more about Itz Smackin', visit their Instagram page.

