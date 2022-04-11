Railroad Square Crafthouse holding fundraiser for MPAC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — April is Autism Awareness month, and Railroad Square Craft House is doing their part in helping those affected by autism.

The craft house is selling these cakes throughout the month of April to help benefit MPAC, a local non-profit that helps those with autism learn life skill through arts and crafts.

Justine Spells, co-owner of the Craft House says she has a son that has autism and says this fundraiser has a special place in her heart.

"They (MPAC) help educate parents and their children and help them figure out different ways to help unlock their creativity, and they think in a beautiful and different fashion than other children," said Spells.

$1 from every slice of cake sold will go towards the non profit.

Crafthouse is also accepting larger donations, just leave it on your check and specify that you want it to go towards the neurodiversity awareness fundraiser.