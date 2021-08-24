Railroad Square Craft House facing backlash over Kamala Harris mural

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bringing politics into business is what some angry patrons are accusing Railroad Square Craft house of doing in a now deleted Facebook review. However, the owner of the local business she said it's not like that all.

Railroad Square wanted a mural dedicated to female leaders in American history. The owners and artist Nick Seabolt settled on Vice President Kamala Harris, a trailblazer in women's history.

"I have a daughter and a granddaughter and to tell them that I want them to be as successful as they can, whatever they want to do they can achieve," said Seabolt.

But not everyone in Tallahassee is appreciative of the artwork.

A Facebook post reviewing the restaurant said that the poster will no longer visit Railroad Square, and asks why the business is bringing politics into Railroad Square.

For owner Justine Spells-, she said the hurtful review was unnecessary especially coming from another woman.

"It's saying to the little girls throughout America that women can hold these high ranking positions that we have not been able to attain until last year," said Justine Spells.

Spells wanting everyone to know that anything is possible.

"It's not a political statement," said Spells. "It's a women supporting women statement."

Spells addressed concerns over a fight that broke out at the craft house over the mural, but said the fight was an isolated incident.