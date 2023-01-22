Radar-indicated tornado in Cook County in Georgia

(WTXL) — A tornado has reportedly touched down in Cook County.

According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, a radar-observed tornado passed through Adel and Sparks in Cook County.

A "Tornado debris signature" was noted on radar near U.S. 41 and east to Patterson Street.

There are reports of structural damage to a residence and fence damage in the Kent Thomas subdivision in Cook County.

There is confirmed tornado damage on the north side of Adel.

A tornado warning remains in effect in Berrien county until 6:00 Sunday evening.