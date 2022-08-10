Racial justice essay contest for Leon County high schoolers

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Local students attending public high school in Leon County have the opportunity to win at least $5,000 by participating in an upcoming essay contest.

Sponsored by Tallahassee Community Remembrance Project (TCRP) and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), the participants are to reportedly examine the history of any racial injustice topic and discuss its legacy today. Specifically, the essays should explain the chosen topic by using a specific historical event (s), explore how the injustice continues and suggest solutions for a "future free from racial injustice," according to TCRP.

TCRP encourages participants to reflect on how the topic impacts their communities and own lives.

The contest opens on August 22 and scholarship winners will be announced and recognized at a Spring of 2023 event. TCRP says more details will be forthcoming.

To provide this opportunity, EJI partnered with its Community Remembrance Project, which reportedly focuses on memorializing African Americans that were victims of racial terror lynching killed between the end of the civil war in 1865 and World War II.

To register for the contest, visit EJI Racial Justice Essay Contest (google.com). For more information about the contest, contact tcrpessaycontest@gmail.com

