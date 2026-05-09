Rabies alert issued for Hamilton County

The Florida Health Department issued a 60-day rabies alert in Hamilton County. Health officials confirmed a case in an unvaccinated pet cat near NW 27th Boulevard north of Jennings.

The alert area is within these boundaries:



North: NW County Road 143

South: NW County Road 146

East: NW 49th Ave

West: NW 58th Ave

The health department is urging neighbors to avoid contact with wild, stray, and unvaccinated animals. They shared several safety reminders including:



Keep pets vaccinated and supervised

Do not approach or feed wild or stray animals

Secure trash and outdoor pet food

Report stray animals to Animal Control

Seek medical attention immediately if bitten or scratched by a wild or stray animal

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is also encouraging neighbors to report suspicious or aggressive animal activity.

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