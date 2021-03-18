Raa Middle School Band fundraises for instrument repairs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One Augusta Raa Middle School teacher wants you to use your dinner plans to help the school band.

They're trying to raise $7,000 to cover instrument repair costs.

A portion of the proceeds from purchases made at Blaze Pizza Thursday will help them reach their goal.

Director Lauren Corarito said giving children a musical outlet is especially important during the pandemic.

"For them to break out of that learning path and to put their chrome books on their music stand fill up the music that they're reading and then have instruments in their hand it is incredible to see an incredibly important for students to have that break and be challenged with a different part of their brain using the creative and the decision making processes," said Cororito.

If they don't reach their goal the school will likely have to pull funds from other programs to cover the costs.

They also plan to fundraise at Panera Bread in April.