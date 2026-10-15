Quitman police chief arrested

QUITMAN, Ga. (WTXL) — Quitman's police chief has been arrested after allegedly taking a donated gun for himself that was intended for a raffle, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

Lawrence McGee, 44, has been charged with one count of felony theft by taking and one count of violation of oath of office, according to GBI.

The Quitman Police Department received a donated handgun in January "intended for use in a raffle for a regional traffic enforcement meeting," GBI officials said in a release.

McGee allegedly kept the gun for himself and never included it in the raffle.

The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office requested that GBI investigate McGee in February, according to GBI.

McGee was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Brooks County Jail, the release said.

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