Quitman capitalizing on Georgia's booming film industry

QUITMAN, Ga. (WTXL) — Brooks County High School 11th grader, Jordan Sirmans, was shocked to discover a summer film camp was coming to his community. When he found out in his audio visual class before school let out, Sirmans said "I was like a film camp? A film camp? Here in Georgia? Quitman?!"

From his bewilderment to lights, camera, action...the town of Quitman is getting in on Georgia's booming film industry. Cathy Parker, who works in community relations with the Brooks County Boys & Girls Club, exclaimed about the futures of kids interested in film work and said "they can live right here in the community and have their careers."

Brooks County High School students experienced hands-on training with state-of-the-art cameras and equipment during the month of June. And, they found out what the film business has to offer.

Honnie Korngold, Co-founder of PhilanthroFilms, added "their eyes open and go oh my goodness I can like build props for a living or I can do make up or I can work in food service."

Kids worked with real directors, producers, and actors…all in this summer camp hosted by the Boys and Girls Club and PhilanthroFilms. PhilanthroFilms is in the process of building a 30- thousand square foot sound stage, investing in the future of Quitman. Korngold wants people to know this is where it's all happening and "you don't have to live in California, you don't have to live in New York, you can pursue your film passion right here."

Students are taking what they learn about storytelling and production to make their own movie during their final days of camp this week. Sirmans is ecstatic and said "I will be able to probably make my own film one day or possibly teach others how to film."

And, they can do it all without leaving home. Producer, Holly McClure, said "some kids are realizing they want to stay here they don't want to just leave so for them to have another skill-set and to be excited about the film industry coming here."

Brooks County plans to do this again on a bigger scale to get more kids interested in film jobs.