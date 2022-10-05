Quincy Police searching for suspect wanted for aggravated assault on officer

QUINCY, Fla. — Quincy Police Department is searching for a suspect that aimed a firearm at a QPD officer Monday evening in Quincy.

QPD says around 8:21 p.m. on October 3, a QPD officer responded to the area of Key Street and Clark Street due to Keith Akeem Kinder, 33, riding an electric scooter, cutting off multiple vehicles.

According to the police department, Kinder aimed a firearm at the officer as he fled the scene.

Kinder is also reportedly known as Jasmond Cloud and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and a tan or camo tan-in-color cargo shorts.

QPD says there is an active warrant for Kinder's arrest for Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Arrest with Violence.

If anyone has information regarding Kinder's whereabouts, QPD encourages contacting them at 850-627-7111. To remain anonymous, contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850- 574-TIPS (8477).