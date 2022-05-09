Watch
Quincy Police make arrest in deadly Sunday morning shooting at Tanyard Creek Park

Posted at 10:12 PM, May 08, 2022
QUINCY, FLA. (WTXL) — Quincy Police Department says 22-year-old Ahmeal Gainer is facing second degree murder charges connecting to an early Mother's Day shooting.

Quincy Police says they responded to a call about a person in "imminent danger" at Tanyard Creek Park around 3:30 May 8th.

QPD says officers discovered a a silver, four-door sedan had crashed into a drainage ditch, with the engine still running.

Officer found 22- year-old Shanderika Kelly unresponsive in the ditch.

Officers say she was shot multiple times. QPD officers attempted to administer CPR; however, Kelly died at the scene.

The department says Gainer and Kelly knew one another. He was later charged with her murder.

