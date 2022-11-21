Quincy hosting prayer for holiday season

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County leaders will gather to pray for safety and peace this holiday season on Tuesday.

There will be multiple prayers held and a public speaker at the event. Leaders feel due to ongoing violence and the threat of more it was time to do something about it now. Now, in a cry for a safe holiday and a call to end violence the event idea was born.

Chaplain of Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Jimmy Salter spearheaded this event and has one message that he wants to convey.

“I want our children to know that there’s a better, better way than violence and taking away lives. We lose so many young people. We’ve just got to save our young people,” said Salter.

The prayer is set to take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov.22, at the Courthouse square in Gadsden County. The event is open to the public.

