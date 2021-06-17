Quincy Fire Dept. to receive check for new aerial ladder fire truck

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Quincy Fire Department will soon have a new aerial ladder fire truck.
Sen. Loranne Ausley State and Rep. Ramon Alexander will present a $755,340 check for a new aerial ladder fire truck Thursday morning during a ceremony at Trulieve Medical Marijuana Facility.
The funds were appropriated during the 2021 legislative session.
The $101.5 billion state budget allocates more than $31 million Gadsden County projects, including:
- $5 million for road resurfacing SR 10 (US 90) from Opp Lane to West of SR 8 (I-10)
- $4 million for bridge construction CR 159 Salem Road over Swamp Creek Bridge
- $4 million for road resurfacing SR 63 (US 27) from North of CR 159 Potter Woodberry Road to GA state line
- $3 million for Early Learning School Readiness Service
- $3 million for small county outreach program CR 65 Attapulgas Hwy from SR 12 East King Street to GA state line
- $2 million for bridge construction SR 8 (I-10) over Crooked Bridge
- $755,340 local fire service City of Quincy Aerial Ladder Truck replacement
- $400,000 new Gadsden County Mobile Health Unit
- $250,000 offender rehab program Shaping Success for Women: A Gender-Responsive Re-entry approach