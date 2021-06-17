Quincy Fire Dept. to receive check for new aerial ladder fire truck

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Quincy Fire Department will soon have a new aerial ladder fire truck.

Sen. Loranne Ausley State and Rep. Ramon Alexander will present a $755,340 check for a new aerial ladder fire truck Thursday morning during a ceremony at Trulieve Medical Marijuana Facility.

The funds were appropriated during the 2021 legislative session.

The $101.5 billion state budget allocates more than $31 million Gadsden County projects, including: