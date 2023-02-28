Quincy Fire Department receives new lifesaving equipment

A cutter, spreader and ram are all lifesaving devices firefighters use to help get people out of their cars after an accident. The Quincy Fire Department received these new tools Tuesday thanks to a grant.

QFD now has a third set of extrication equipment to help them get people stuck in a car out quickly and safely.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated over $37,000 to QFD for the cutter, spreader and ram.

The new equipment is battery operated, making it faster and more efficient in a life-or-death situation.

"Instead of having to set up the generator and the tool and connecting them together, you can just put a battery in that one and it operates a lot smoother and faster," said Assistant Chief of QFD Tonnie Rollins.

Rollins said being only a few miles away from the interstate, they get around 150 calls related to car accidents.

He said having access to these tools when responding to those calls allows them to help people out of a traffic emergency.

"You feel helpless when you don't have the right tools to do the job and just understanding that the community knew how important it is to be able to save lives and it makes us feel really good to be able to help."

Rollins said with an operation budget of $85,000, the $37,000 equipment is much needed but often hard to purchase.

That new equipment is now ready to use and will live at Fire Station 2 in Quincy.