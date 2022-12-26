Quincy family loses home in house fire on Christmas Eve

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — “The community has been on top of it and making sure they can help and assist in any way possible," said Chavien Lockwood.

A community united through tragedy.

Chavien Lockwood's family loss their home on Carter Road Christmas eve due to a fire that spread from the backyard to their house.

His mother and five siblings were living there. At the time of the fire only one person was home and made it out safely.

While firefighters were able to save the family's Christmas gifts, everything is now gone including their home of 20 years.

“The community has really been showing what community is and especially at such a time as this,” said County Commissioner Ronterious Green.

Green knows the Lockwoods well. They're his family. He says since the news of the tragedy, people have been looking for ways to help.

“Small County, everybody knows everybody. Of course, I’ve been getting several phone calls like from the sheriff right after it happened,” said Green.

While the Sheriff Office is helping provide a hotel stay for four nights, the need is great.

Right now, the family is in need of clothing for ages ranging from 3 to 63.

Despite the tragedy, Lockwood says he's remaining grateful for all his family does have and that no one was hurt.

“We’re still blessed because they were able to not be harmed so that’s the greatest blessing," said Chavien Lockwood.

Mom (63 years old)

Size 16 women

Shirt size 1X or XL

Shoe size-9 1/2

Her children that reside with her are as follows:

16-year-old male

Men pants 38 30

Shirt size XL

Shoe size 12

5-year-old male

Kid size 5T or 6

Shoe size 12 kids

3-year-old male

Size 3T

Shoe size 10 kids

14-year-old girl

Women size 4 in pants

Shirt size medium

Shoe size 9

8-year-old boy

Pants size 10 in boys

Shirt size medium in boys

Shoe size 5

