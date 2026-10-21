Quincy city website offline after security issue impacts hosting provider

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Quincy’s website is currently unavailable after a potential security vulnerability was identified by its website hosting provider.

City Commissioner Lane Stephens said CivicPlus temporarily took affected municipal websites offline as a precaution while it investigates the issue.

According to the city, there is currently no evidence that customer data was compromised.

The disruption is affecting multiple municipalities that use CivicPlus and is not isolated to Quincy.

CivicPlus is working to address the issue and restore services. City officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.