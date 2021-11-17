Quincy City Commission votes to terminate City Manager McClean's contract

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leaders in the City of Quincy passed a motion to terminate City Manager Jack McClean's contract in a 3 to 2 vote.

Community members and the commission spoke out on Tuesday night in heated debate over the future of the city.

Commissioners Dowdell, Harris, and Canidate voted yes to terminate the city manager while Commissioners Prieto and Sapp voted no.

Prieto questions what are the plans next following the termination and how much will it cost the people of Quincy?

"We don’t have a game plan we’re starting a brand new year we have all these grants all these things just bringing somebody new off the streets."

Mayor Harris cited subsection two of the city manager's contract that either party can terminate the contract with advance notice of 30 days. Other than that, there was no other reasoning behind the contract termination that came out at tonight's special meeting. Harris says its within their right to end it.

"But in terms of the contract as is this commission has not given any reason we have not given any redemptive reason for the termination but going back to section 2 of the contract..."

Quincy City Attorney, Gary Roberts, talked about all the consequences that can come from the contract termination by raising the point if this was done out of retaliation to McClean's lawsuit.

Later this week the commission plans to have an emergency executive session requested by the city attorney to address that pending lawsuit from McClean.

