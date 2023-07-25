Quincy church marks 184 years of serving the community

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Quincy church celebrated 184 years by giving back to the community.

Saint Paul's Episcopal Church rang in the big anniversary with a Sunday service, along with a blood drive on July 9. People who attended could also get a free meal. We spoke with a member of the church about what this day means.

“It's kind of a landmark that people give directions by,” shared Lou Armesto. “I guess also because of the love that's here. You can visit a lot of different churches but you have to find the one that feels like home."

The church is one of the oldest in the community of Quincy. The celebration also included live music and a snow cone truck.